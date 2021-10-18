-
Indiana’s 2022 U.S. Senate race is starting to take shape. Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott is taking steps to join the campaign, seeking to unseat incumbent…
The Democratic races for president and for governor have clear frontrunners -- and prominent candidates considering late entries into the race.John…
A second Democratic candidate is leaving the 2016 Indiana governor’s race. In a statement released Monday, State Sen. Karen Tallian (D-Portage) says she…
One potential candidate for governor needs to get through this year's elections first.Thomas McDermott, Jr. hasn't been mentioned much in gubernatorial…