-
Former Evan Bayh chief of staff Tom Sugar will not run for governor.Sugar had been flirting with a bid for the Democratic nomination, to be centered on…
-
The Democratic races for president and for governor have clear frontrunners -- and prominent candidates considering late entries into the race.John…
-
A second Democratic candidate is leaving the 2016 Indiana governor’s race. In a statement released Monday, State Sen. Karen Tallian (D-Portage) says she…
-
A longtime adviser to former Governor Evan Bayh says he'll decide in a month or so whether to run for governor himself.Former Bayh chief of staff Tom…