-
A week after two tornadoes tore through Kokomo, more than a dozen people are still housed in the city’s emergency shelter and officials don’t yet have an…
-
Students at one Tippecanoe County school will return to class Wednesday, nearly nine months after a powerful tornado damaged the building.Mintonye…
-
Towns devastated by the tornadoes in southern Indiana last month are starting to rebuild.Purdue Disaster Specialist Steve Cain says the communities have…
-
The District 4 Response Task Force has more than 70 personnel and 30 vehicles in southern Indiana to help in storm damaged areas.The unit consists of an…