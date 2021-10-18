-
Indiana’s Hoosier State Line is in its second month under a new operating agreement that promises to provide better service and more amenities to train…
-
Crawfordsville’s mayor is organizing an informal social media campaign to put pressure on railroad operator CSX to pay more attention to the city.Mayor…
-
There’s an argument to be made that getting the Stellar Communities designation was the easy part for Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton.This week on Ask…
-
Indiana has a new contract in place securing the future of the Hoosier State Rail Line for the next two years. The deal between the state, Amtrak and Iowa…
-
Governor Mike Pence is noncommittal on whether Indiana will support the future of the Hoosier State Passenger Rail Line with state dollars. Speaking to…
-
In Indiana last year, 34 people – 19 pedestrians and 15 automobile passengers -- were killed by encounters with trains. That places the Hoosier State…
-
Funding for Amtrak’s corridor route in the state becomes the responsibility of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) in October. A lack of…
-
Police say the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a train in Lafayette this morning was a white male in his early 20s. The incident occurred around…