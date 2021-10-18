-
Organizers of a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday in Indianapolis called on white allies to stand with them in the fight for justice and police…
-
In the wake of the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin, a national group is urging for the repeal and reform of so-called “Stand Your Ground” laws around…
-
The discussion that many black parents have had with their sons about how to behave around white authorities is now part of a national conversation about lingering racial problems.
-
George Zimmerman claims he was out on Neighborhood Watch patrol, saw a suspicious youth and followed the boy. Trayvon's family and supporters want to know if the unarmed teen, who was black, was gunned down in a tragic case of racial profiling.