A new city ordinance allows the Frankfort Police Department to start enforcing traffic violations within residential complexes. A state law passed in 2016…
Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes says he’s already working on replacement plans for three key city employees scheduled to depart in the first half of 2020.…
The Frankfort Police Department building is stuck in the past, according to its police chief, and he’s hoping an income tax hike will fix that.The Clinton…
The Frankfort Police Department has reintroduced a mobile alert system in hopes of reaching more residents more quickly.Police chief Troy Bacon says the…