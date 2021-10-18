Tyrell Connor

-
While the spring semester is over for Purdue students, some will be on campus this summer, working on diversity and inclusion initiatives.Organizers say…
More than 200 members of the campus community are raising awareness of racism at Purdue and asking the administration to do something about it.Monday's…
Purdue is investigating an incident earlier this week in the Krannert Library.University police are following up on a racist note that was written on a…
A group of students is asking the Purdue Board of Trustees to do more to fight racism and discrimination.About a dozen students stood up at the beginning…