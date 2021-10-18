© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development

  • Government
    WL CDBG funding cut
    Social service programs in West Lafayette are losing some federal funding, but not as much as officials thought.The U.S Department of Housing and Urban…