U.S. Department of Labor

In another win for unemployed Hoosiers, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday that Indiana must follow a lower court’s order forcing it to restart…
Unemployed Hoosiers celebrate after an Indiana judge ordered the state Friday afternoon to restart federal unemployment benefits. That order directs…
Indiana may be forced to reinstate federal unemployment benefits following a hearing in Superior Court on Wednesday where groups argued for an emergency…
Global trade's impact on Indiana jobs has made headlines this election season -- and so far this year, high numbers of Hoosier workers have also qualified…
The final changes to federal overtime pay law are out this week. Businesses in Indiana and nationwide now have until December to figure out which of their…
New federal rules making more white-collar workers eligible for overtime pay could be finalized in the next few weeks -- but the state doesn't know…
Indiana is getting more federal grant money to boost its efforts retraining out-of-work Hoosiers for new economy jobs.A new $2.4 million federal grant…