U.S. Farm Bill

-
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is improving farm loans by expanding eligibility and lending limits to more beginning farmers.Traci Bruckner, senior…
-
The U.S. House passed the farm bill without funding for the food stamp program, which has been tied to farm bills for decades. Senator Dan Coats (R-IN)…
-
Senator Joe Donnelly is emphasizing the importance of passing a long-term farm bill that not only provides help to the agriculture community but also…
-
Indiana’s junior senator says Congress will agree on a long-term Farm Bill this year. As part of the fiscal cliff agreement, the current bill was extended…