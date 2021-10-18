-
The U.S. Steel plant in Portage has had another spill into a Lake Michigan waterway — the second one in less than two weeks. A sheen was discovered in the…
An unknown orange substance from the U.S. Steel plant in Portage was found leaking into a Lake Michigan tributary on Sunday evening. State and federal…
U.S. Steel had yet another oil leak on Friday. An official with the northwest Indiana company says it found a “light, intermittent oil sheen” near one of…
A steelworker was killed at U.S. Steel's Gary Works plant last Friday. It's the second death there this year, and it comes amid rising tensions over…
The U.S. Commerce Department is using a new monitoring system to shed light on how steel moves around the world. Industry watchers say it could drive…
A federal trade board has sided with the American steel industry this week, ruling that China harmed U.S. companies with unfair business practices.But,…