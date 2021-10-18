-
After being praised as essential during the pandemic, many service employees across the country are pushing for improved working conditions and higher…
A former northwest Indiana union official was recently sentenced to more than four years in prison for extortion after an assault on non-union workers. It…
The Indiana House made a final vote of approval Tuesday on legislation directed at the Indiana State Teachers Association. Now, with a stroke of the…
The Indiana House will soon weigh in on whether teachers need extra steps to authorize union dues taken from their paychecks, but it comes after the bill…
Central Indiana labor leaders and elected officials say they’re working on a number of issues, including the state’s gender pay gap and support for the…
GE Appliances announced Wednesday it plans to close a Bloomington plant that employs 329 people. The decision comes after GE says demand for side-by-side…
An employee rights complaint by a former Valparaiso Menards clerk led this week to a labor victory for all 45,000 of the home improvement chain's workers…
The National Labor Relations Board has ordered an Indianapolis-based construction staffing firm to allow workers to discuss unions and compensation on the…
It’s hard to find issues at the Statehouse that both the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and the unions agree on. But instituting a work share program is one…
The common construction wage is a kind of minimum wage for construction workers on public projects. The wage is set for each project by a local board. In…