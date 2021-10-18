-
WBAA’s John Clare talks with Clayton Lein, of the Lafayette Chamber Singers. They’ll discuss the organization’s origins and history, and preview their…
-
Days after West Lafayette’s Unitarian Universalist Church was vandalized with posters bearing threatening language, the community gathered to show unity…
-
West Lafayette representatives are condemning hate speech posted at a local church over the weekend.Racial slurs and threatening language were displayed…
-
Leaders at the West Lafayette Unitarian Universalist Church -- where two banners full of racial slurs, veiled threats and misspellings were posted early…
-
The next concert from the Lafayette Chamber Singers is Sunday afternoon, May 21st, and features works by modern composers. On the program is music by Karl…