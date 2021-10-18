United Steelworkers

-
The news that air conditioning-maker Carrier made a deal with President-elect Donald Trump to keep more than 1,000 jobs in Indianapolis came as a shock to…
A steelworker was killed at U.S. Steel's Gary Works plant last Friday. It's the second death there this year, and it comes amid rising tensions over…
Union leaders are shifting their focus to the election in the continuing fallout from Carrier's decision to move 1,400 jobs from Indiana to Mexico.They…
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal, whose largest North American mill is at Indiana Harbor in East Chicago, is introducing a new high-strength steel for cars. It's…
Governor Mike Pence is backing U.S. Steel in calls for an investigation into China's steel industry. That's after the federal government imposed new…
One of Northwest Indiana's biggest employers wants to ban Chinese steel from the American market. In a complaint with the International Trade Commission,…
As many as a thousand union members and supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallied outside the Indiana Statehouse Friday in…
A representative from Bernie Sanders' campaign visited this week with union workers who work for Carrier.The workers will be out of a job when the company…
Steelworkers rallied outside the Carrier factory in Indianapolis Wednesday to protest plans to close the heating and air conditioning plant, sending 1,400…
3:00 p.m. update:The federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Tuesday upheld Indiana’s Right to Work law as constitutional. The ruling comes days before the…