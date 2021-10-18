University of Nebraska

-
It's common in NCAA basketball for teams to go on runs -- even teams that seem far behind.So when Nebraska opened Sunday's game against Purdue with a 12-2…
-
It's been a while since any non-freshman scored a touchdown for Purdue. Not since week four in a loss to Minnesota, in fact. Since then, some 30 redshirt…
-
The fact that the Purdue men's basketball team had not played in almost a week was all too evident in the early minutes of their game against the visiting…
-
The Purdue Boilermakers traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska Saturday to try to double their win total on the year. Their opponent, Nebraska, had not won a game…
-
On Halloween every year, people dressed in costume do things they don't ordinarily do. So perhaps it should have been expected that several dozen people…