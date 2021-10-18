-
The state says it’s confirmed the first death in Indiana associated with a multi-state Hepatitis A outbreak.The Indiana State Department of Health isn’t…
-
A bill moving from the state House to Senate this week would expand the number of vaccinations Indiana’s pharmacists may give to patients. It’s the latest…
-
Purdue University is the latest school to offer free mumps vaccines to help combat the spread of a campus outbreak of the highly contagious virusFour…
-
Purdue University announced Wednesday the school is investigating five probable cases of the mumps virus on its West Lafayette campus.The school joins…
-
Public health experts are noting the differences in vaccination requirements at Indiana colleges in the wake of three schools announcing cases of the…
-
Governor Mike Pence says he lobbied against legislation encouraging more young people to get vaccinated against human papilloma virus, or HPV, because of…
-
The Centers for Disease Control says Indiana ranks well when it comes to childhood immunizations. The CDC released its National Immunization Survey…
-
As the school year begins for some students this week, doctors and schools want to remind parents that the state‘s immunization requirements have changed…
-
People who go on and off health insurance fare as badly as people without coverage when it comes to preventive care. A study finds that gaps in coverage lead people with diabetes to skip tests that help keep the illness in check.