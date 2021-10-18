vaping liquids

-
A bill designed to significantly reduce the restrictions on manufacturers who make e-liquids for vaping devices in Indiana had its first hearing in a…
A Marion County judge Thursday rejected a request Thursday to halt Indiana’s new e-liquid regulations that are set to take effect next month. The trade…
An Indiana Vaping trade and consumer advocacy group has filed a lawsuit to block a law that is set to take effect next July. The law, passed this year…
Youth e-cigarette use is on the rise and state cessation programs are having to adapt their outreach. But, it’s unclear if existing anti-smoking campaigns…
Legislation regulating people who manufacture and sell liquids used in e-cigarettes took a step closer to the governor’s desk Tuesday. Its Senate sponsor…