Solar advocates have come out against the Indiana utility Vectren’s plan to pay customers with solar panels less for the energy they generate for the…
The sight of a meter reader making the rounds in Tippecanoe County will soon be a thing of the past—at least for customers of natural gas company…
Electricity rates are expected to increase more than 30% by 2023, but demand is predicted to be largely stagnant. That’s according to a State Utility…
Vectren and its union employees have reached a new 3 year contract.Employee-members of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 1393 and United…
Vectren says service to its natural gas customers will continue as normal, despite the lockout of nearly 300 employees.Company spokesperson Chase Kelley…