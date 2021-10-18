Vernon Smith

-
Controversial legislation that would create Indiana's first educational savings account program and expand the eligibility of state-funded private school…
-
One of the first bills headed to the governor’s desk this session will allow Indiana students to easily carry and apply sunscreen at school.That’s as some…
-
Republican lawmakers Thursday advanced a bill aimed at reducing the power of the Indiana school superintendent and amending the makeup of the State Board…
-
Requiring high school students to pass the same exam as those seeking US citizenship is a cause du jour for some lawmakers around the country, and Indiana…
-
Indiana’s inheritance tax will be phased out over ten years under a bill heading to Governor Mitch Daniels. With the exception of charitable organizations…