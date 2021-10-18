-
This Saturday the Lafayette Symphony presents Rock Stars including the winners of the annual Keller Competition. WBAA's John Clare spoke with Lily…
Black Violin performs Thursday, February 28th at Purdue University's Loeb Playhouse at Stewart Center. WBAA's John Clare had a chance to speak with…
Twenty one years ago, violinist Hilary Hahn hit the classical scene with Plays Bach on Sony Classical. Now a superstar performer, Hahn returns on Decca…
From hundreds of new releases in 2018, this is by far the best of the bunch! Mirror In Mirror reflects the genius of violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, her…
Following their American Moments, the Neave Trio has released French Moments on Chandos Records. Capturing the sophistication, and romance of the 19th and…
I love it when there are several new releases of the same work – you not only get to listen to new performances but compare them to other bench…
This weekend the 46th Annual Indiana Fiddler's Gathering gets underway. Jazz host John Zimbrick spoke with jazz violinist Aaron Weinstein about his sets…
Joshua Bell is a classical superstar. With more than 30 years as a soloist, chamber musician, recording artist, and conductor, Bell has recorded more than…
The original version of Ole King Cole goes like this:Good King Cole,And he call'd for his Bowle,And he call'd for Fidler's three;And there was Fiddle,…
The latest from violinist Rachel Barton Pine is some of the most challenging violin repertoire to perform. You wouldn't realize it with the ease that Pine…