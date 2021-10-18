-
An Indianapolis tourism group says the fallout from last year's debate over the Religious Freedom Restoration Act cost the city at least $60 million.And…
-
Indy's largest convention is expanding.Next year's GenCon game convention will sprawl from the Indiana convention center into Lucas Oil Stadium. The…
-
Wednesday‘s announcement of a nine-year commitment from the Future Farmers of America, or FFA, is Indianapolis‘s first big score in the convention market…
-
The board of the Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, has decided to keep its annual assembly in Indianapolis, two weeks after voting to seek another…
-
The National Rifle Association will hold its annual meeting in Indianapolis.The April gathering is expected to draw about 65,000 NRA members.VisitIndy…