Wastewater Treatment Plant

American Suburban Utilities would receive about half of its requested rate hike and plant expansion under a recommendation from the Indiana Office of…
More than one hundred Tippecanoe County residents packed into the Harrison High School auditorium Monday evening to protest, often fervently, a water rate…
Tippecanoe County residents served by American Suburban Utilities will make their case this evening against the company’s plan to double the monthly sewer…
West Lafayette is adding an aeration tank for the first time in about 30-years.City leaders hope construction of the fifth tank at the wastewater…