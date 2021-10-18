-
A state House bill would require preschools and day care centers to test for lead in drinking water and take action if lead levels are too high. Kids with…
The central Indiana region will need to withdraw almost 30 percent more water 50 years from now than it does today. That’s according to the first of…
The COVID-19 pandemic could threaten drinking water safety in buildings that have been closed. Purdue University is working quickly with other research…
Purdue research showing that during some months, residents along the Wabash River use an amount of water equal to the river’s entire volume has raised…
The Wabash River occupies a comfortable position in Indiana consciousness. The state designated the waterway as its official river in 1996, and marching…
Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller says the Hoosier State will join a lawsuit challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s new water rule. The EPA…
Indiana will face serious challenges when it comes to water resources within the next 20 years if the state doesn’t begin correcting its issues now.…
The City of Lafayette is looking for greater water capacity, in case future growth requires it.The city can pump 24 million gallons of water per day now,…
Lafayette is encouraging its residents to beautify their property despite the summer drought.The city is extending summer sewage rates, so homeowners…