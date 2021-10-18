Water Pollution

-
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is considering a penalty against BP's large refinery in the Lake County town of Whiting.The Indiana…
Most people agree clean rivers and streams are vital to our health. The divide comes when the conversation turns to who should make sure those waterways…
The state is trying to figure out what’s killing fish in northeastern Indiana, near the source of the Wabash River.Indiana Department of Environmental…
A House committee has unanimously passed a bill that would make Indiana one of the first states in the nation to ban the use of tiny plastic particles…
A report out Thursday claims Indiana is one of the worst water polluters in the nation.The analysis from the group Environment America shows Indiana…