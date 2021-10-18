-
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will soon decide which regions are awarded $84 million for the Regional Cities Initiative, and lawmakers…
Local communities with casinos could face significant financial losses under changes made Thursday in the House Ways and Means Committee to gaming…
Despite tax revenues that struggled for much of the fiscal year, Indiana closes its book with a surplus of more than $100 million and reserves topping $2…
The budget proposal from Indiana House Republicans increases K-12 public education. The two-year spending plan is adding $344-million or a little more…
The Indiana House Republicans have selected a representative from Crawfordsville to lead the powerful Ways and Means committee. Dr. Tim Brown…