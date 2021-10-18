-
According to a new report from Earthjustice and the Shriver Center on Poverty Law, 70 percent of the most dangerous hazardous waste sites in the country…
-
The East Chicago Housing Authority is requesting $8 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.It says it needs more assistance leveling…
-
East Chicago residents are taking steps to open a fifth lawsuit over lead and arsenic contamination there.Residents allege city and state officials knew…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency is moving forward on plans to clean up a lead contaminated residential neighborhood in East Chicago.The EPA has split…
-
The West Calumet neighborhood in East Chicago, Ind. is a federally designated clean-up site — a Superfund. Its soil contains lead and arsenic at levels…
-
Residents of East Chicago's West Calumet Housing Complex are suing local officials as well as the private companies charged with cleaning up the…
-
The Indiana State Department of Health is helping provide free testing for residents of East Chicago after high levels of lead were detected in the…