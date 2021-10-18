-
Wind turbine service technician and solar panel installer are two of the fastest growing jobs in the U.S. If passed, the infrastructure and budget…
-
Tippecanoe County commissioners are celebrating the failure of a controversial wind and solar bill. The bill was withdrawn from the Senate Tuesday because…
-
The City of West Lafayette Common Council will debate a resolution Monday to reduce carbon emissions and increase use of renewable energy sources.The plan…
-
The front lines of Indiana’s wind farm debate have returned to Clinton County, where residents gathered Thursday night to hear from researchers and…
-
About 500 people visited Fowler Park in Benton County Saturday for the area’s third-annual Wind Fest. The event offered educational booths and…
-
West Lafayette will not adopt a ban on large wind turbines going into effect in Tippecanoe County. The city council voted against the ordinance this…
-
Two days after the approval of Montgomery County’s first comprehensive plan for development, county commissioners released a draft zoning ordinance –…
-
Wind energy is a growing industry in Indiana, but not every community is receptive to the development. Tippecanoe County is working on a proposal to ban…
-
On a day with a sub-zero wind chill factor, a frigid breeze is a topic for discussion.But in Frankfort today, it could be the wind itself that gets the…
-
Two of the three Clinton County Commissioners who will consider the future of the county’s wind energy ordinance Thursday won’t be in office to see it…