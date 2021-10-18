-
The Indiana State Fair sold alcohol for the first time since the 1940s in 2014 – but only at a beer and wine exhibition closed to anyone under 21. And…
-
A federal judge has rejected a plea from Indiana's largest beer wholesaler to sell liquor.Monarch Beverage sued to get rid of Indiana's law that prohibits…
-
Restrictions on Internet wine purchases in Indiana may soon be a thing of the past.The Senate has given final approval to a bill repealing the requirement…
-
A House committee votes Thursday on lifting restrictions on buying and selling wine on the Internet. Indiana bans online wine sales unless the customer…
-
Indiana liquor stores, once the biggest opponents of legislation legalizing Sunday alcohol sales, are now backing the bill after a House committee made a…
-
Napa Valley offers sunny skies, fine food and especially rich tasting wines. But there are sharpshooters wandering this beautiful land - one a tiny wasp…
-
Indiana Vineyards are losing as much as 75-percent of their grape yields this year because of last winter's deep freeze.Winemakers like David Simmons,…