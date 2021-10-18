-
The director of West Lafayette’s Waste Water Treatment Utility is hopeful the City Council will give final approval to a new storm water fee next…
The city of West Lafayette could add two new microturbines at its wastewater treatment plant.A feasibility study will determine the cost effectiveness of…
West Lafayette’s Waste Water Utility Director is proposing four projects over the next decade-and-a-half, as part of an updated long-term control…
West Lafayette is updating its long term control plan to reduce the amount of raw sewage that flows into the Wabash River during heavy rain.City officials…