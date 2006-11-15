© 2022 WBAA
Emilio Estevez Helms Film on RFK Assassination

Published November 15, 2006 at 10:00 AM EST
Estevez, Christian Slater and Heather Graham in the new movie <em>Bobby.</em>
Emilio Estevez was 6 years old when Bobby Kennedy was assassinated, just old enough for the shattering tragedy to leave a lasting impression. His father, the actor Martin Sheen was a Kennedy supporter. He brought his young son to the Ambassador Hotel, where Kennedy was shot.

Now Estevez has made a movie based on the Kennedy assassination. Through a series of vignettes, set at the Ambassador, the film recreates the day leading up to the assassination. The characters live out their lives and personal dramas unaware of the terrible history that is about to be made. Emilio Estevez wrote and directed the film which features an ensemble cast of some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Estevez talks about his new film Bobby.

