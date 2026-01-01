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Radio Show Playlists

Wondering what song you heard on a local WBAA radio show? You can find playlists for the shows listed below.
  • Acoustic Blend with Barrett Myers
    Acoustic Blend
    Acoustic Blend is a locally produced hour of folk music, blues, bluegrass, ballads, string jazz, Celtic music, western swing and traditional old-time and country music. Rotating hosts Jim Fleet, Barrett Myers, and Dave Samuelson feature new and vintage recordings, along with occasional in-studio performances and interviews with visiting artists.
  • The Blues House Party with Mathew Socey
    The Blues House Party
    Host Matthew Socey fills Saturday nights on WBAA Jazz with something old, something new, something borrowed and something blues.
  • The Night Shift with Brent Laidler
    The Night Shift with Brent Laidler
    Each week, host Brent Laidler guides us through an exploration of jazz: large and small, old and new, and giving special recognition to some independent and self-released artists along the way.