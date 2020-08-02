Sunday Puzzle: Capital Scramble

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you two words. The letters in the first word appear in left-to-right order, although not consecutively, in a state capital. The letters in the second word appear in left-to-right order in that capital's state.

Example: Scant, Corn --> Sacramento, California

1. Annals, Aryan

2. Singed, Lois

3. Alas, Ford

4. Saul, Mines

5. Boon, Assets

6. Motor, Lama

7. Mason, Coin

8. Prince, Resand

Last week's challenge: From listener Dominick Talvacchio of Chicago. Think of a common two-word phrase for something you experience in a desert. Rearrange the letters to get a single word for something you should do in the desert as a result.

Challenge answer: Dry Heat --> Hydrate

Winner: Brian Dunworth of Tallahassee, Fla.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. Think of a famous living American whose first and last names have a total of eight letters — all different. Five of these letters are consecutive in the alphabet. The remaining three can be rearranged to spell a woman's nickname. What famous American is this?

