Virginia elected a Republican governor on Tuesday night, one year after its voters went for President Biden by 10 points.

Meanwhile, the governor’s race in the much bluer state of New Jersey remains too close to call.

We assess what this means for the broader political landscape with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro.

