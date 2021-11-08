© 2021 WBAA
What's net-zero — and why do we have until 2050 to get there? Climate change questions, answered

Published November 8, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST
Exhaust plumes from cooling towers a a coal-fired power station in Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
As the international climate summit in Glasgow heads into its final week, speeches and headlines are full of buzzwords like net-zero and carbon budget. What do they mean, and what does effective action against climate change look like?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Justin Worland, climate correspondent for Time Magazine, about these questions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

