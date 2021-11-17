Assistant Speaker Clark makes the case for Biden's 'Build Back Better' ahead of House vote

As President Biden touts the passage of his bipartisan infrastructure package, the next big hurdle in his agenda is his “Build Back Better” Act.

The social spending plan aims to boost payments for things like clean energy, health care, child care and universal pre-K for families. A vote in the House could come as soon as this week.

But the bill is facing significant pushback because critics are concerned about the price tag.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.