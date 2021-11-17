© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trimming their social agenda, Democrats cut the proposal of free community college

By Elissa Nadworny
Published November 17, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST

A federal tuition-free college program was cut from Biden's social agenda — but a patchwork of state and local programs persists. And at the lower level, it's a far more bipartisan policy.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

NPR
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny