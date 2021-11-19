© 2021 WBAA
PHOTOS: The historic partial lunar eclipse around the world

By Deepa Shivaram
Published November 19, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST
A view of Zolotoy Bridge during a partial lunar eclipse visible over the bay of Zolotoy Rog in Russia.
The last lunar eclipse of the year took place overnight into Friday morning and was visible in several parts of the world. The moon almost entirely passed into the earth's shadow and was illuminated by the sun, casting a reddish glow. Because it was 99.1% of the moon, and not the whole moon, it's considered a partial lunar eclipse.

This lunar event made history, too: NASA predicted the eclipse would last about three and a half hours, making it the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.

If you didn't catch a glimpse this morning, the next total lunar eclipse will take place May 15-16, 2022. The Holcomb Observatory at Butler University in Indiana says the East Coast of the U.S. and the entire Americas will have the best view.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The earth's shadow covers the moon during a partial lunar eclipse Friday in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Eugene Hoshiko / AP
A partial lunar eclipse is seen behind a crane in Manila, Philippines on Friday.
Aaron Favila / AP
A partial lunar eclipse is seen in the sky above Qingzhou City, East China's Shandong Province.
Wang Jilin / Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
