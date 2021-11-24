Movies to watch in your PJs this holiday weekend from film critic Ty Burr
Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Ty Burr, who has a list of film recommendations for films (and one TV show) that are available via streaming.
Ty Burr’s streaming recommendations
“The Humans”
“King Richard”
“Riders of Justice”
“Nine Days”
“Power of the Dog” (in theaters now, Netflix 12/1)
“Trapped”
“Passing” (Netflix)
“The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)
Ty Burr writes”Ty Burr’s Watch List,” a substack subscription newsletter with recommendations for films to stream as well as cultural commentary.
