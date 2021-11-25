How Samsung's new chip plant in Texas aligns with broader U.S. goal to combat global shortage

Samsung announced this week it’s building a new mega semiconductor chip factory in Texas.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the $17 billion dollar deal will have a historic impact far beyond the state as the world continues to face a global shortage of cutting-edge chips used in phones, cars, video games and other tech.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” about how the project aligns with broader U.S. plans to ensure chip supply.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

