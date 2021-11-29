NASA's new telescope will let astronomer Laura Kreidberg study the atmospheres of far-off exoplanets

The James Webb Space Telescope — the most powerful of its kind — will launch into space on Dec. 22.

Astronomer Laura Kreidberg, director of the atmospheric physics of exoplanets department at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, is one of the scientists anxious to use it in her research. She looks at exoplanets, the planets orbiting other stars out in space, and hopes to learn more about their atmospheres and weather.

She talks to host Callum Borchers about her work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.