A baby gorilla was born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo recently, a first in its 139-year history.

The gorilla caretakers trained the adult gorillas how to nurture a baby ahead of time, which came in handy because the mother did not show a strong maternal instinct.

Taylor Haggerty of ideastream Public Media reports.

