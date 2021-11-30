U.S. needs to do more than travel restrictions to stop transmission of omicron, doctor argues

The Biden administration swiftly restricted travel to the United States from southern Africa in response to the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, omicron.

But much more needs to be done to curb transmission of the variant, according to Dr. Leana Wen. She’s an emergency physician and a professor at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

