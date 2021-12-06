How omission bias affects how people make decisions about getting vaccinated

Human beings are not always good at assessing risk and making rational decisions.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll from late October — just before the COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for children 5 to 11 — found that about 30% of parents said they would wait to see how the vaccine is working in young children before they got their kids vaccinated. And about 30% of parents said they don’t plan to get their 5 to 11-year-olds vaccinated against COVID-19 at all.

One reason for this hesitancy has to do with omission bias — deciding to do not do something even though that comes with as much or even more risk than deciding to act comes with.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Gretchen Chapman, head of the department of social and decision sciences at Carnegie Mellon University, about omission bias and how we make decisions and weigh risks.

