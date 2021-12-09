© 2021 WBAA
Black heritage museum reenvisions Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee

Published December 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST
Workers remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a park in Charlottesville, Virginia on July 10, 2021. (Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images)
This week lawmakers in Charlottesville, Virginia, voted on the fate of a bronze statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The statue will be melted down and turned into a piece of public art.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Andrea Douglas, executive director of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Her museum’s proposal was chosen by the City Council.

