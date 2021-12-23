Indiana surpasses 18,000 confirmed dead, 1.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

Listen to the broadcast version of this story

Indiana has added 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths to its total in a little more than three weeks, pushing the state past another grim milestone: 18,000 dead. The state also reported its most recent 100,000 new cases.

The rate of new deaths has picked up slightly following an increase in new cases.

IDOH reported 86 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s confirmed total to 18,057. For context: that’s larger than the population of 17 counties in the state.

State health officials say there are an additional 639 suspected COVID-19 deaths – where a test wasn’t administered but health care professionals believe the person had the virus.

The state peaked at an average of 98 deaths per day at the end of last year. This summer, that average plummeted to less than 10 per day from April until July. September's average climbed to 39 deaths per day, but slowed slightly in October and November.

December’s average, so far, has climbed to nearly 42 deaths per day.

These deaths still trend younger than earlier in the pandemic. Before August fewer than 3 percent of deaths were Hoosiers younger than 50. But since then, that has grown to 9 percent.

IDOH added 408 new deaths to its total in the last week.

Indiana also eclipsed 1.2 million COVID-19 cases, driven largely by the state’s winter delta surge. The state hit the milestone in a little more than three weeks.

Indiana has averaged 4,474.2 new cases per day and reported 93,958 new cases total in December.

More populous counties accounted for more cases. Marion, Lake and Allen counties reported more than 6,000 each.

Taking into account population, three counties – Fayette, Jefferson and DeKalb – reported more than 250 new cases per 10,000 residents. Monroe County has fared best per 10,000 residents, reporting only 81.7 new cases.

The Indiana Department of Health has reported about 30,000 new cases statewide in the last week.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.

