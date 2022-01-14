6 states adopt new rules that will make the trucking industry greener
Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington have recently followed California in adopting a new rule requiring more commercial trucks to be zero-emission beginning in 2025.
This rule means more truck manufacturers will have to make cleaner vehicles with the aim of reducing greenhouse gases and air pollution.
Patricio Portillo, a transportation analyst at the Natural Resources Defense Council, explains more.
