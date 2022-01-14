© 2022 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The dangers of languishing: Living, but not flourishing

Published January 14, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST

For the full story, click here.

In an op-ed for The New York Times, psychologist Adam Grant puts a name to that feeling borne out of the pandemic — showing up for life, but living without purpose, without aim.

Grant draws on the work of Emory University sociologist Corey Keyes, who coined that feeling “languishing.”

Host Robin Young speaks with Keyes about his research on languishing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.