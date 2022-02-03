Cybersecurity experts prepare for Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine, as tensions in region rise

The United States and its allies continue to express concern about the buildup of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine — but less obvious and equally concerning is the prospect of cyberattacks.

Earlier this week, the U.S. sent its top cybersecurity official to NATO in a joint mission to prevent and thwart cyberattacks on Ukraine. There’s also concern that sanctions on Moscow could spark retaliatory cyberattacks in the U.S.

So how serious are these threats and is the U.S. adequately positioned to defend against them? Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to John Arquilla, a defense analyst at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School and author of the recent book “Bitskrieg.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.