Israeli-Palestinian tensions rise as violence at Jerusalem holy sites continues

There was more violence at the holy sites in Jerusalem Friday as Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at a crowd near the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Police say they were responding to crowds of Palestinians throwing rocks and fireworks.

It’s the latest in a series of clashes between Israelis and Palestinians that have raised fears of a bigger conflict like last year’s Gaza war.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR international correspondent Peter Kenyon, who is in Israel.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.