Family of Buffalo shooting victim turns to renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump

Published May 17, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT

At 86, Ruth Whitfield was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was killed at the Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday.

Her family has retained Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who represented the families of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, to represent them in future civil action.

Michael Mroziak of WBFO reports.

